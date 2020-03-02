CLOSE
Ready To Vote Tomorrow? Here’s What You Need To Know!

Tomorrow is Election Day! If you didn’t vote early, tomorrow is the day you’ve been waiting for. Here’s what you need to know!

-You do NOT need to show a Photo ID to vote in the March 2020 primary. Questions? Get them answered here.

-You will NOT be able to register to vote at a polling place tomorrow.

-Not sure where you should vote? Look it up here.

-Make sure you know what time the polls will be open tomorrow!

 

election , NC , polls , vote

