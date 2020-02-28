CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For Convicted Murderer Nephew Who “Committed Suicide” In Prison

Tyler Perry posted an emotional Instagram post about his now-deceased nephew Gavin Porter yesterday that struck a chord with many people.

Perry told the story of Gavin’s incarceration after the young man murdered his own father in front of his mother a few years back. It’s the sort of tragedy that would traumatize any family. However, the murder would not be the end of the family trauma.

Days ago, Perry and his family got word that Gavin had committed suicide in prison. But something doesn’t quite smell right…

 

View this post on Instagram

My Nephew Gavin Porter

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

 

Prayers up.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

To lose someone you love is always difficult but for a person you know and care about to take their own life is even more difficult.  The ones left behind after a suicide are haunted by questions that can never be answered…and the guilt that perhaps something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

