Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For Convicted Murderer Nephew Who “Committed Suicide” In Prison

Tyler Perry posted an emotional Instagram post about his now-deceased nephew Gavin Porter yesterday that struck a chord with many people.

Perry told the story of Gavin’s incarceration after the young man murdered his own father in front of his mother a few years back. It’s the sort of tragedy that would traumatize any family. However, the murder would not be the end of the family trauma.

Days ago, Perry and his family got word that Gavin had committed suicide in prison. But something doesn’t quite smell right…

Prayers up.

