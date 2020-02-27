I Love My HBCU: I Love My HBCU: Finding Myself On The Campus Of Harris-Stowe State University

Black History Month
| 02.27.20
Dismiss

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Victoria attended one of two HBCUs in the state of Missouri. She explains the culture wasn’t really discussed to attend an HBCU after high school graduation. Victoria appreciates everything she was able to experience with her HBCU.

Notable Harris-Stowe State University Alumni:

Bobby Charles Wilks

Julius Hunter

Rockwell Knuckles

Kimberly Gardner

Cori Bush

I Love My HBCU: I Love My HBCU: Finding Myself On The Campus Of Harris-Stowe State University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
Is Sex Before Marriage Still A Sin? {POLL/OPINION}
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 7 hours ago
02.27.20
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 7 hours ago
02.27.20
LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Party Aboard The Unsung R&B Cruise With Teddy…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Voices: Nicole Bus “Kairos”
 1 day ago
02.26.20
LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close