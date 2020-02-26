CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

HBCU Spotlight: Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was established in 1988 through the consolidation of its two parent institutions, Atlanta University (1865), the nation’s first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans, and Clark College (1869) the nation’s first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African-American student population. Atlanta University, founded in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, with subsequent assistance from the Freedman’s Bureau, was, before consolidation, the nation’s oldest graduate institution serving a predominantly African-American student body.  By the late 1870s, Atlanta University had begun granting bachelor’s degrees and supplying black teachers and librarians to public schools across the South. In 1929-1930, the institution began offering graduate education exclusively in various liberal arts areas, and in the social and natural sciences. Clark College was founded in 1869 as Clark University by the Freedmen’s Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church, which later would become the United Methodist Church. For purposes of economy and efficiency, during the 1930’s, it was decided that Clark would join the Atlanta University Complex. 

Mission Statement:

“Building on its social justice history and heritage, Clark Atlanta University is a culturally diverse, research-intensive, liberal arts institution that prepares and transforms the lives of students. CAU is located in the heart of Atlanta which is the epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement and modern center of emerging technologies and innovation. Ignited by its history, CAU is committed to delivering education that is accessible, relevant, and transformative.”

Mascot: Panther

Enrollment: 3,920 students

Notable Alumni: fashion model and actress Eva Marcille, Brian Michael-Cox, Bomani Jones, Emmanuel Lewis, and DJ Drama

 

learn more: http://www.cau.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Clark Atlanta University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of…
 9 hours ago
02.26.20
Party Aboard The Unsung R&B Cruise With Teddy…
 10 hours ago
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…
 11 hours ago
02.26.20
MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement…
 11 hours ago
02.26.20
Voices: Nicole Bus “Kairos”
 11 hours ago
02.26.20
LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About…
 11 hours ago
02.26.20
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio , Says He Left Dru Hill…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close