California Couple Arrested After Being Accused Of Killing 3 Roommates Over Rent Dispute

A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested this week after being accused of killing her roommates over a possible rent disagreement in a Southern California home.

Jordan Guzman and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McCloud, were  arrested on Thursday after police alerted authorities in Las Vegas to a missing car belonging to one of the victims, Trinity Clyde. The three victims, Clyde, Wendy Lopez-Araiza, and her daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, were found dead on Wednesday in their home in Hemet, about 76 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

According to the Hemet Police Department, Wendy Lopez-Araiza’s husband came home and found one of the victims lying in blood and proceeded to call 911. An investigation found that Guzman and McCloud–who were at home the evening before–were missing, along with Clyde’s vehicle.

Eddie Pust, Hemet’s interim police chief, said that there was evidence of blunt force trauma and strangulation on the victims, but there were no signs of a handgun being used. As of now, it is still unclear how long Guzman lived in the home or what may have motivated killing the other three tenants. Pust did note, however, that there was a “dispute over a rental agreement” at the home before the slayings.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

California Couple Arrested After Being Accused Of Killing 3 Roommates Over Rent Dispute  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

