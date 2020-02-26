Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About Zaya Wade, Trans Rights & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Mia Michelle, Deandre Moore, Diamond Stylz and Nishia Jackson

Source: Christopher Verastigui / Radio One Digital

There are some conversations you have around certain people and then there are conversations you need to have with people. Zaya Wade has caused a wide number of opinions being cast in regards to her sexuality and her coming out to her parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and loudest of all happened to be Boosie, or rather, the ones that got the loudest reaction on social media.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming Out As Trans: “Don’t F*cking Cut His Dick Off!”

Good Morning H-Town decided that the best course of action regarding this topic? Actually speaking to those in the community who deal with the pressures and stigma of living their truth. We asked panelists and activists Mia Michelle, Deandre Moore, Diamond Stylz and Nishia Jackson joined the crew inside the Houston BMW Studios to not only speak to trans and LGBTQ issues in the black community but also their thoughts on Boosie, why bashing things we don’t accept is taught, how often the rhetoric shared on different platforms leads to violence, solidarity and more.

RELATED: 10 Poppin’ Pics Of Zaya Wade Living Her Best Life

RELATED: Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By Her New Name, Zaya

LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About Zaya Wade, Trans Rights & More [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of…
 2 hours ago
02.26.20
Party Aboard The Unsung R&B Cruise With Teddy…
 3 hours ago
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…
 3 hours ago
02.26.20
MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
Voices: Nicole Bus “Kairos”
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio , Says He Left Dru Hill…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close