Is Your Teen Interested In How Local Government Works?

Teen Morrisville 101 is an annual citizen’s academy for teens interested in local government, specifically in Morrisville. This is a free program for youth in grades 9-12. The program will be held after school hours,

from 4 – 6 p.m. once a week for four weeks, and will take place at Morrisville Town Hall, located at 100 Town Hall Drive. While the program is open to all high school students, preference will be given to those who live in Morrisville.

What’s in it for you?

A “behind-the-scenes” look at how local government works, specifically in Morrisville.

A better understanding of what it takes to be a civil servant with a close up look at different career options in local government.

A chance to get a hands-on approach to learning through group activities like designing a park and presenting at a mock Town Council meeting.

A great opportunity to talk to local government employees about what they do every day for the citizens in Morrisville.

The class is packed with activities and information, and is perfect for high school students interested in pursuing a career in government, or are just looking for more insight into what it takes to run a town!

Click here to register!

2020 Teen Morrisville 101 Dates

Session 1

Wednesday, May 6

4-6 p.m.

Session 2

Wednesday, May 13

4-6 p.m.

Session 3

Wednesday, May 20

4-6 p.m.

Session 4

Wednesday, May 27

4-6 p.m.

Graduation (held at the Morrisville Town Council Meeting)

Tuesday, June 9 or Tuesday, June 23 – 6 p.m.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark