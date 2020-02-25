CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Gary Is Still Upset With B. Smith’s Husband [VIDEO]

With the news of B. Smith’s passing coming down, Gary couldn’t help but bring up how upset he was over the story about B. Smith’s husband having his girlfriend living in their home. According to Eva, the couple agreed to this but Gary isn’t having it!

In other celebrity news, Cardi B is accused of viciously attacking a security guard and calling her a racial slur.

Check out these stories and more in the video above.

