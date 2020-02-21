Burger King Posts Video Of Moldy Whopper To Prove They Are Eliminating Preservatives

Burger King is eliminating preservatives from their food and to prove it, they’ve rolled out a video of a Whopper molding before your eyes.

“At Burger King restaurants, we believe that real food tastes better. That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world,” said Fernando Machado, Restaurant Brands International, global chief marketing officer.

A moldy burger!

That's Burger King's way of showing customers it's removing artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives from its whopper. #NoPreservatives #FastFood #KVEO23 pic.twitter.com/SH6hl3seoq — KVEO Brenda Medina (@KVEOBMedina) February 20, 2020

