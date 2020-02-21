CLOSE
Burger King Posts Video Of Moldy Whopper To Prove They Are Eliminating Preservatives

Close-Up Of Cheeseburger With French Fries In Plate

Source: Igor Golovniov / EyeEm / Getty

Burger King is eliminating preservatives from their food and to prove it, they’ve rolled out a video of a Whopper molding before your eyes.

“At Burger King restaurants, we believe that real food tastes better. That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world,” said Fernando Machado, Restaurant Brands International, global chief marketing officer.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Burger King , mold , Whopper

