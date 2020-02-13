HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University

Black History Month
| 02.13.20
Dismiss
US-POLITICS-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-PREP

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University aka TSU was established on September 14, 1927, as the Houston Colored Junior College. The college was one of two junior colleges funded by the Houston Public School Board; the other school did was not for people of color. In 1934 the school changed its name to Houston College for Negroes and became a four-year college. The addition of a new law school for Negroes led the school to be named Texas State University for Negroes for 3 years before students petitioned the state legislature to remove the phrase “for Negroes.”

Mission Statement:

Texas Southern University is a student-centered comprehensive doctoral university committed to ensuring equality, offering innovative programs that are responsive to its urban setting, and transforming diverse students into lifelong learners, engaged citizens, and creative leaders in their local, national, and global communities.

Notable Alumni Include: Former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; singer Jennifer Holliday; and Leslie D. King, Mississippi Supreme Court Justice.

Mascot: Tigers

Enrollment: 9,700 students

learn more: http://www.tsu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 7 hours ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 7 hours ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 7 hours ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 8 hours ago
02.13.20
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 10 hours ago
02.13.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 24 hours ago
02.12.20
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Durham
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close