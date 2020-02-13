Early Voting In North Carolina What You Need To Know

Today, is the first day of One Stop early voting for the March primary that runs through February 29th. The primary is March 3, 2020 this year, making North Carolina one of the fifteen primary’s on Super Tuesday/ If you have not registered to vote yet, you can do so when you cast your ballot during early voting.

Voters will decide which candidates on the local, state and federal level will appear on the ballot in November’s general election.

In a primary, you must vote the ballot of the party with which you’re registered. In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters get to choose between a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot.

