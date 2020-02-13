CLOSE
Early Voting In North Carolina What You Need To Know

New Hampshire Primaries

Source: Congressional Quarterly / Getty

Today, is the first day of One Stop early voting for the March primary that runs through February 29th. The primary is March 3, 2020 this year, making North Carolina one of the fifteen primary’s on Super Tuesday/ If you have not registered to vote yet, you can do so when you cast your ballot during early voting.

Voters will decide which candidates on the local, state and federal level will appear on the ballot in November’s general election.

In a primary, you must vote the ballot of the party with which you’re registered. In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters get to choose between a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot.

For more details on voting and who’s on the ballot click here

early voting , north carolina

