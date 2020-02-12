CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Janet Jackson has entered a new phase in her life with motherhood and music. After decades of success in the music industry, she’s now taken on being a mom, but that hasn’t stopped her from recording new music or planning a tour that incorporates her oldies and new goodies. Through all she does, she was chosen to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and says what makes it most exciting for her is being there alongside her brothers.

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’

In our interview below, Janet Jackson discusses how she balances all her roles and what she looks forward to in each during this exciting season of newness. 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO: Whitney Houston &amp; The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE 

 

Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 1 hour ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 2 hours ago
02.12.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Durham
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In…
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University President Resigns After Being Arrested…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 1 day ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close