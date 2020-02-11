CLOSE
Here’s Why Your Kids Were Running To Grab A Broom Yesterday

No, your kids weren’t suddenly anxious to sweep yesterday. They were probably looking for your broom so they could test at an internet theory about the Earth’s gravitational pull and yesterday’s date. (Spoiler: It’s not true…it will work on any day.)

 

 

 

