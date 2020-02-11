CLOSE
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?

Welcome To The Power Universe

Power Season 6, Series Finale

Source: Power / Starz

The first book of Power is over. Last night, we found out who for real shot Ghost and even though the answer was pretty obvious despite all the leaks and then some, it opened up plenty of opportunities for future stories.

For starters, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) wound up winning in the end anyway, even if it meant spiting his son and ex-wife in the process. Tariq gets none of his father’s money and Tasha, despite trying to save her son, is now on the hook for Ghost’s murder. With that comes the next set of spin-offs from the show and with that, new characters to add to the Power Universe.

The first spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost features Method Man and Mary J. Blige joining the cast that includes Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) and more. Power Book III: Raising Kaanan takes us back to the ’90s and we get to learn how Kaanan Stark (50 Cent) came to be one of the most influential and notorious NYC bad guys that eventually gave way to Ghost & Tommy.

Power Book IV: Influence will be centered around Rashard Tate (Larenz Tate), and his rise towards the governorship of New York while Power Book V: Force will feature our friend Tommy Egan as he takes on Los Angeles. You can watch the trailer for each of the spinoffs below.

Are You Watching All Of The 'Power' Spinoffs?

