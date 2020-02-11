CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed To Netflix

The Marathon Continnues

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

After an intense bidding war, the Ava Duvernay directed documentary about the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle has a home – Netflix.

According to Deadline, Netflix took on the film, which is supposedly worth “eight figures and in the teens”. Apple was originally the front runner for the film but the documentary wasn’t going to sell for the $26 million their Billie Eilish doc sold for or the $25 million their upcoming Rihanna doc went for.

The upcoming documentary is a co-production between DuVernay’s ARRAY and Hussle’s Marathon Films. Hussle’s estate was admirable of DuVernay’s worth on 13th and When They See Us, the former which she was nominated for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards.

The documentary is the latest in a number of celebratory moments for the late Los Angeles rapper and philanthropist. In January, he posthumously won two Grammy awards for “Racks In The Middle” with Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch as well as “Higher” with John Legend and DJ Khaled.

