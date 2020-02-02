Poll: Who is America Rooting for in the Big Game?

One of the biggest events of the year is here. A day sports enthusiast and non-sports enthusiast look forward to great football, delicious foods and thought-provoking and hilarious commercials. Of course we’re talking about the BIG Gane, the highlight of the NFL season.

It’s one of the most-watched events every year, whether it be the actual game or halftime show.

House Method surveyed over 4,000 Americans and analyzed the data by state and gender.

Here are some of the findings:

*Overall, 33 states are rooting for Kansas City Chiefs and 17 states are cheering for San Francisco 49ers.

*However, looking at the total vote count for all of America, 56% chose Kansas City and 44% chose San Francisco.

*For men, 36 states chose KC, 3 were tied, and 11 chose SF. Overall, 62% of men are rooting for KC and 38% are cheering for SF.

*For women, 19 states chose KC, 4 were tied, and 27 chose SF. Overall, 51% of women voted for KC and 49% picked SF.

Take Our Poll

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: