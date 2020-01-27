Kobe Bryant Interview Explains Why He Started Using Helicopters

A video interview with Alex Rodriguez shows Kobe Bryant explaining why he began using helicopters to get around the Los Angeles area. Naturally, traffic was a factor. Kobe felt that he spent so much time sitting in traffic that he was missing out on activities with his children. He decided to move around with helicopters so that he could still practice and get back in time to pick his children up from school.
