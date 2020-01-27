Kobe Bryant Interview Explains Why He Started Using Helicopters

A video interview with Alex Rodriguez shows Kobe Bryant explaining why he began using helicopters to get around the Los Angeles area. Naturally, traffic was a factor. Kobe felt that he spent so much time sitting in traffic that he was missing out on activities with his children. He decided to move around with helicopters so that he could still practice and get back in time to pick his children up from school.

The story behind why Kobe flew in a private helicopters in LA 💔 pic.twitter.com/0jeB9qCpHd — Tequila Taze (@TazerBlack) January 27, 2020

Check out the full interview here.

Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, 'It's Mauve' 7 photos Launch gallery Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, 'It's Mauve' 1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 6 of 7 7. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, ‘It’s Mauve’ Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, 'It's Mauve' Jay Z doesn't have to try to stand out, he's always the most respected man in the room, but when he showed up to his annual Roc Nation Grammy's brunch he became the most fashionable man in the room. Hov showed up to his annual Roc Nation brunch in stellar style. He donned a mauve suit that stood out in every picture he took. After he partied and posed in perfectly choreographed photos with his rich celebrity friends, he departed from the party with the queen Beyonce. While walking to their truck, a fan attempted to compliment Hov's suit, but didn't do it justice when he simply called it "pink." To which, Hov quipped, "It's mauve bro." Wha the perfect way to end a boozy brunch date with Black excellence. Enjoy the clip and photos below: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7w9VulAUXD/

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark