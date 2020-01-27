CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kobe Bryant Interview Explains Why He Started Using Helicopters

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

A video interview with Alex Rodriguez shows Kobe Bryant explaining why he began using helicopters to get around the Los Angeles area. Naturally, traffic was a factor. Kobe felt that he spent so much time sitting in traffic that he was missing out on activities with his children. He decided to move around with helicopters so that he could still practice and get back in time to pick his children up from school.

 

Check out the full interview here.

 

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, 'It's Mauve'

7 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, 'It's Mauve'

Continue reading Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, ‘It’s Mauve’

Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, 'It's Mauve'

Jay Z doesn't have to try to stand out, he's always the most respected man in the room, but when he showed up to his annual Roc Nation Grammy's brunch he became the most fashionable man in the room. Hov showed up to his annual Roc Nation brunch in stellar style. He donned a mauve suit that stood out in every picture he took. After he partied and posed in perfectly choreographed photos with his rich celebrity friends, he departed from the party with the queen Beyonce. While walking to their truck, a fan attempted to compliment Hov's suit, but didn't do it justice when he simply called it "pink." To which, Hov quipped, "It's mauve bro." Wha the perfect way to end a boozy brunch date with Black excellence. Enjoy the clip and photos below: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7w9VulAUXD/

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

helicopters , Kobe Bryant

Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama
Our Forever First Lady Won A Grammy Last…
 5 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 7 hours ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 8 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 8 hours ago
01.27.20
4 items
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Cathy Hughes Stuns On The Cover Of Monarch…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Went Undercover As A Lyft Driver
 5 days ago
01.22.20
unsung cruise 2020 dl
Join Rickey Smiley & Russ Parr On The…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close