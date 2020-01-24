Huge Kids Consignment Sale At State Fairgrounds This Weekend

Looking for some items for the little people in your life? Then you might want to check out the The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds.
Doors are open to the public Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All items are marked down to half-price on Sunday.
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion
11 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion
1. KENYA MOORE AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA SEASON 2 PREMIERE PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. KENYA MOORE AT ROLLING STONE LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. KENYA MOORE AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. KENYA MOORE IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. KENYA MORE VISITS THE SET OF EXTRA, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark