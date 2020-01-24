CLOSE
Huge Kids Consignment Sale At State Fairgrounds This Weekend

Looking for some items for the little people in your life? Then you might want to check out the The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds.

Doors are open to the public Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All items are marked down to half-price on Sunday.

 

 

