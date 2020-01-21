CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month Old Twins — She Claps Back!

Keep the measles, mumps, and etcetera away from Erica Dixon’s cute kiddies because they have not been vaccinated.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star revealed online that she’s opted not to give her kids vaccinations. She bragged in a tweet that her 8-month old baby girls are doing just fine, health wise too.

Of course, Erica’s tweet brought forth opposing parenting opinions on her mentions. Folks were concerned that IF the girls did get sick it would be life-threatening but their mother isn’t worried about that at ALL.

Erica says:

People are dying everyday from several disease. You do realize it’s 2020 and vaccinations are preventative measure in hopes that the body builds an immunity to the disease put in the child’s body.

And if in case you’re wondering, Erica confirms the unvaccinated children WILL be attending regular school.

What are YOUR thoughts on children and vaccination?

Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month Old Twins — She Claps Back!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
Tim Bowman, Jr.
Don’t Miss Shades Of Gospel With Tim Bowman,…
 5 hours ago
01.21.20
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
Marilyn Mosby Shares Racist Voicemail After St. Louis…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Say He’s Being…
 11 hours ago
01.21.20
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Blackcellence Televised: The 2020 ‘Urban One Honors’ Celebrates…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
5 items
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
TLC Award
Clemson And LSU Players Try To Identify People…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close