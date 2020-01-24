CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show Solidarity With Matching Tattoos

Joycelyn Savage’s family is showing their public support for the recently arrested girlfriend of R. Kelly with permanent ink.

Savage was popped last week after a video of her assaulting Azriel Clary, the young lady with whom she shared a relationship with R. Kelly, went viral. Since then, Joycelyn and Azriel have been talked about in headlines.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s unclear what Joycelyn plans to do moving forward, unlike Azriel who returned home to her family and declared she was free from Kelly’s grip, but her family is still showing they have her back.

This week Joycelyn’s sister, Jaiylin, showed off tattoos matching with her mom, of Joycelyn’s name.

“Pure Joy”♥🌹 I Am My Sisters Keeper Unconditionally ♥🤞🏽We Love you Joy!

 

In a second message, Jaiylin simply says “I love you” to her sister.

 

 

We wonder if she got the message…thoughts?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show Solidarity With Matching Tattoos  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 7 hours ago
01.24.20
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show…
 7 hours ago
01.24.20
Cathy Hughes Stuns On The Cover Of Monarch…
 9 hours ago
01.24.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Went Undercover As A Lyft Driver
 2 days ago
01.22.20
unsung cruise 2020 dl
Join Rickey Smiley & Russ Parr On The…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Tisha Campbell “Shocked” By Martin’s Comments About Past…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Even With Money & Fame, Tiffany Haddish Still…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close