Finally! HBO’s “Insecure” Is Headed Back To Our Screens

HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever, but the wait is almost over! Insecure is back as of Sunday, April 12th!! Take a look at the teaser that HBO put out today.

 

 

Mary J. Blige In Concert - Atlantic City

Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT

15 photos Launch gallery

Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT

Continue reading Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT

Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT

When it comes to fashion, there's one thing we know: Mary J. Blige has never met a pair of boots she didn't love and couldn't rock the heck of. Here, on her 49th birthday on Jan. 11, of course, her boot love was on point. "Happy Birthday to me!!!!! Feeling great in 2020, staying focused, staying hungry, new levels and new goals. Life is so good!! I’m blessed to see another year! Let’s go!!!! #CapricornSeason," the Oscar-nominated singer and actress wrote on Instagram rocking a pair of Timberlands. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7MGbq2AlU9/   Right before, she posted these gold python beauties: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7KLiOWgTUz/   Then, we noticed this series of tweets: https://twitter.com/_missxoxo/status/1216048212022349825?s=20 https://twitter.com/yinyahya/status/1216056926162673664?s=20 https://twitter.com/PotMeetBam/status/1216184463501205510?s=20 https://twitter.com/BakerGonBake/status/1216194764854480901?s=20 https://twitter.com/DiSTinctive_Mae/status/1216100671591763968?s=20 This got us wondering the same thing: WHY DOESN'T SHE HAVE HER OWN LINE??? Think about it: Who else can rock a pair of thigh-highs, patent leather lace-ups, ankle boots or even a pair of flat Timbs like the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul? Exactly. [protected-iframe id="54188a6166b2cc31777374e03e90a023-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/l1J9uPMOQOqO8tfAQ" width="480" height="431" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] So to prove our point, here are 15 times that show that Mary J. needs to go ahead and do a collab and give us those fierce over-the-knee boots we've been dreaming of:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

HBO , insecure

