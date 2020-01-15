CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Panthers Linebacker Kuechly Retires From Football

Carolina Panthers Are SuperBowl Bound

Source: Streeter Lecka, Getty / Streeter Lecka, Getty

It was a stunning announcement when 28 yr old Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly said he would retire after 8 seasons.

Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.

He said, “I think now is the right chance to move on,” and many agree and respect his decision.

Source:  ABC11.com

Research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brain degeneration suffered by professional football players has been a main concerns by some health officials.  If you don’t know about it then check out this trailer with Will Smith.

Panthers Linebacker Kuechly Retires From Football  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Finally! HBO’s “Insecure” Is Headed Back To Our…
 38 mins ago
01.15.20
Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over School Playground Near…
 2 hours ago
01.15.20
Happy Birthday To Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
 5 hours ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 6 hours ago
01.15.20
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]
 7 hours ago
01.15.20
Inside The James Ingram Tribute At #UrbanOneHonors [Video]
 8 hours ago
01.15.20
REPRESENT: 40 Years Of Nurturing Change With Cathy…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
‘Congratulations To Those Men’: 8 Women Directors Who…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Baby boy lying on stomach, overhead view
Family Receives Box Of Dirty Diapers From Amazon
 2 days ago
01.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close