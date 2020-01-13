CLOSE
Animated Short Featuring Story About Black Hair Gets An Oscar Nomination!

HAIR LOVE

Source: Sony Pictures / Sony

The Oscar nominations were revealed this morning and the one that spoke to us most was a story about a Black hair journey. The film’s director, Matthew Cherry, wanted people to know that Black fathers are present and active in the lives of their children…something he said we don’t often see in film, especially in animation. A couple of years ago, he started a kickstarter campaign to create something that would change that image.

 

 

