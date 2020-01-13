Animated Short Featuring Story About Black Hair Gets An Oscar Nomination!

The Oscar nominations were revealed this morning and the one that spoke to us most was a story about a Black hair journey. The film’s director, Matthew Cherry, wanted people to know that Black fathers are present and active in the lives of their children…something he said we don’t often see in film, especially in animation. A couple of years ago, he started a kickstarter campaign to create something that would change that image.
Happy Birthday, Lori Harvey! Here Are 10 Of The Socialite's Hottest Looks
1. LORI HARVEY AT THE 71ST CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. LORI HARVEY IN THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2018Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. LORI HARVET AT THE LAUNCH OF THE SAKS IT LIST TOWNHOUSE PARTNERSHIP WITH American Express AND HARPER'S BAZAAR, 2018Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. LORI HARVEY AT HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. LORI HARVEY AT THE TOWN & COUNTRY NEW MODERN SWANS CELEBRATION, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. LORI HARVEY AT THE OSCAR DE LA RENTA SHOW FOR NYFW, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. LORI HARVEY AT THE VANITY FAIR AND L'OREAL PARIS CELEBRATE NEW HOLLYWOOD EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. LORI HARVEY AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. LORI AND MARJORIE HARVEY AT THE LADYLIKE FOUNDATION WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. LORI HARVEY AT BEAUTYCON LA, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
