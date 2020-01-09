Woman Steals Coffee From Burger King; Throws It On State Trooper

A woman was arrested in Pennsylvania after stealing coffee at a Burger King.

Fifty-two year old Sonja Connors stepped behind the counter at a Burger King and poured herself a cup off coffee. An assistant manager told Connors that she wasn’t allowed behind the counter and that she needed to pay for the coffee. The woman shoved the assistant manager and left the store.

Police confronted Connors at a convenience store across the street from the Burger King. The woman threw the cup of scalding hot coffee on one of the officers.

