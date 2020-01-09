CLOSE
Woman Steals Coffee From Burger King; Throws It On State Trooper

A woman was arrested in Pennsylvania after stealing coffee at a Burger King.

Fifty-two year old Sonja Connors stepped behind the counter at a Burger King and poured herself a cup off coffee. An assistant manager told Connors that she wasn’t allowed behind the counter and that she needed to pay for the coffee. The woman shoved the assistant manager and left the store.

Police confronted Connors at a convenience store across the street from the Burger King. The woman threw the cup of scalding hot coffee on one of the officers.

 

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

For Galentine's Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

9 photos Launch gallery

For Galentine's Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

Continue reading For Galentine’s Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

For Galentine's Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz is starting her 2020 off confidently. The beauty recently revealed her wedding photos (from June of last year) and is celebrating the new decade as a cover girl for Elle Magazine. For the shoot, she strips down to minimal clothes, showing off jewelry or wearing high end designer tops, showing off her thin frame. The shoot features several black and white photos which are gorgeous. You don't want to miss this editorial shoot and the gorgeous cover.  

 

