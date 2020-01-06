World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The Humor In Everything Throughout History

As a community, us Black people are known for being able to turn lemons into lemonade. It’s kind of our thing. It’s what sets us from the pack.

Think about it. Our ancestors were unwillingly forced into America hundreds of years ago under inhumane conditions by the hands of slave owners — and we still manage to excel and be victorious over anything we encounter.

That’s why when news broke on Thursday about the possibility of a World War III with Iran under Donald Trump, we all shook our heads as a collective. And it wouldn’t be breaking news if Black Twitter didn’t let some jokes fly.

*World War 3 officially kicks off* US Army General: “ARE YOU READY TO DIE FOR THIS GREAT NATION AND HELP KICK TERRORIST ASS?!” Me: pic.twitter.com/6tarkvS8SU — Black Vince McMahon (@BlackVKM) January 3, 2020

the military drafting people for world war 3 pic.twitter.com/41PbDRHXQx — jack is black (@normanisneecap) January 3, 2020

But we’ve been alchemist of our fates since the beginning of time. There’s a photo making its rounds now on social media of two young, Black brothers from the last World War letting Hitler know that they want all the smoke.

I dont know why people thought black Twitter wasnt about to get these jokes off about #WWIII. Black folk even had jokes when they was IN the last world war lol. They spelled Hitler name on an artillery shell like it was a Starbucks cup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ScuxUWc61W — Cognoscente of Cognomens (@ShimminyKricket) January 3, 2020

Black folks have totally spearheaded every popular trend in this country since it was built. Social media just makes it easier for our talents, fashions and jokes to be seen by the masses.

Black people literally control what's cool to wear and how to talk in this country — the ankle bully (@yallaretrash_) October 18, 2019

To some, making jokes out of things like a possible World War is childish and insensitive.

right i was thinking about the history black people have with trauma and how jokes are a part of coping with that.. that's why we need a secret black twitter so the world can leave us alone — ek the giant 🇳🇬 (@ekansthepokemon) January 3, 2020

Be a coping mechanism as it may, but as our Grandmothers use to say, “You gotta laugh to keep from crying.”

Hit the flip for more WWIII hilarity.

