Radio Host Fired; Wished For School Shooting To Distract From Impeachment

A Denver radio host is out of a job after mentioning that a school shooting would break up the boring impeachment hearings.
Chuck Bonniwell said he wished for” a nice school shooting” to interrupt coverage of “the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.” Bonniwell’s cohost and wife immediately responded with, “No, don’t even say that.”
Bonniwell then said that he meant a school shooting where no one got hurt. The attempted backtracking didn’t work. He and his wife were fired from KNUS 710 AM.
A statement from the station read, “Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.”
21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark