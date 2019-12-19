CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Radio Host Fired; Wished For School Shooting To Distract From Impeachment

Microphone in radio broadcasting booth

Source: Apostrophe Productions / Getty

A Denver radio host is out of a job after mentioning that a school shooting would break up the boring impeachment hearings.

Chuck Bonniwell said he wished for” a nice school shooting” to interrupt coverage of “the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.”  Bonniwell’s cohost and wife immediately responded with, “No, don’t even say that.”

Bonniwell then said that he meant a school shooting where no one got hurt. The attempted backtracking didn’t work. He and his wife were fired from KNUS 710 AM.

A statement from the station read, “Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.”

 

 

Side View Of Businesswoman Shouting On Megaphone Against White Background

21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child

21 photos Launch gallery

21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child

Continue reading 21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child

21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child

Do your remember the first time you were called the N-word? I'm sure it was a moment that stings and one that you remember quite vividly in your mind. Furthermore, the worst part is that the first time someone called you the N-word, is most likely not the last time. Twitter user @shutupaida posted on her Twitter page, "Every Black kid has a very strong memory of the first time they got called the N-word. Twitter, watch this." That's all she said and the post got 10.8K retweets and 54.6K likes in less than two days. Aida shared first, "A @Walgreens employee called me the n word when I opened a package of batteries to see if they would fit in my camera. I was 8. I was going to but them regardless." After that, the Tweets just kept pouring in with Black Twitter users reflecting on the first time the got called the N-word as a child. No surprising, all of these accounts are from either white adults or white children, who most likely heard their parents or guardian using the word in their home or casually in a sentence. The most disturbing part of these accounts are the accounts were people were reporting long term depression, anxiety, and more. Just horrible. Keep reading to hear the accounts from 21 Twitter users. Beauties, when was the first time someone called you the N-word? Share with us in the comment section.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Chuck Bonniwell , Denver , KNUS , radio

Videos
Latest
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
The Golden Globe’s Blatant Disregard For Ava DuVernay’s…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 7 hours ago
12.19.19
Dennis Blaming His Infidelities On Porsha’s Pregnancy Is…
 7 hours ago
12.19.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison,…
 1 day ago
12.19.19
Working Mom Wednesday “The Power Of Positive Thinking”
 1 day ago
12.19.19
12 items
LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Billy Dee Williams: George Lucas Brought Me In…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close