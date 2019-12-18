CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison, Out By 2020

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

After a much-publicized trial, Daniel Tekashi 6ix9ine Hernandez will be heading to prison, albeit briefly.

Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced the “Gummo” rapper to 24 months behind bars and five years of supervised release on Wednesday. Once released from prison, he’ll have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

“You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation,” Judge Paul Engelmayer said at the top of his sentencing, per Inner City Press‘ reporting from the courtroom. “However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

The judgment from Engelmayer included mentions of various incidents 6ix9ine has had over the last two years including feuds with Casanova, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Rap-A-Lot Records and more. He also dismissed the notion that Tekashi joined the Nine Trey Bloods early saying, “By the time you began with Nine Trey, you were a nationally famous rapper. You had a prosperous future. Your counsel says he joined to break out of poverty. I am not buying that. You were set.”

Tekashi was facing anywhere from 37 to 47 years in prison for his involvement in a RICO case involving the Nine Trey Bloods and pled guilty to racketeering charges. Due to his cooperation with the United States government during the case, it led to the sentencing of many of his associates to decades-long prison terms.

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Galleria Assault Case Dismissed

RELATED: Showtime &amp; Rolling Stone To Produce Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries ‘Supervillain’

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime On His Entire Crew, Confirms He Wasn’t Bout Dat Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison, Out By 2020  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
The Golden Globe’s Blatant Disregard For Ava DuVernay’s…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Dennis Blaming His Infidelities On Porsha’s Pregnancy Is…
 7 hours ago
12.19.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison,…
 1 day ago
12.19.19
Working Mom Wednesday “The Power Of Positive Thinking”
 1 day ago
12.19.19
12 items
LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Billy Dee Williams: George Lucas Brought Me In…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close