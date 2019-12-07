CLOSE
Baby Phat Has Relaunched…Complete With Velour Tracksuits!

Kimora Lee Simmons 1 Year Anniversary

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Baby Phat is back and is bringing back all of our 90s nostalgia!

The Baby Phat site launched Friday afternoon and it’s everything we remember…velour tracksuits and shirts adorned with the memorable cat logo. Kimora Simmons’ daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee are featured in the campaign.

According to Page Six, the brand will release more styles in a couple of weeks and more of the collection will be rolled out continuously after that.

 

 

