Baby Phat Has Relaunched…Complete With Velour Tracksuits!

Baby Phat is back and is bringing back all of our 90s nostalgia!

The Baby Phat site launched Friday afternoon and it’s everything we remember…velour tracksuits and shirts adorned with the memorable cat logo. Kimora Simmons’ daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee are featured in the campaign.

According to Page Six, the brand will release more styles in a couple of weeks and more of the collection will be rolled out continuously after that.

Here, kitty, kitty! 😼 Sign up for our emails at @babyphat to be the first to know about our new line 💎💗✨ pic.twitter.com/rL3N4IYMSn — Ming Lee Simmons (@mingleesimmonss) December 5, 2019

Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons (Spring/Summer 2020 Ad Campaign) Photographed by Oscar Ouk, Styled by Gabriel Held (Assisted by Sterling), Hair by Cash Lawless, Makeup by Justin Lentz & Grace Ahn (2019) pic.twitter.com/qXDmiJPe8F — ً (@NYGELSARTORIAL) December 7, 2019

THE FIRST DROP OF THE SEASON IS AVAILABLE NOW! 💕https://t.co/d2hPxrQwo1 pic.twitter.com/I7h9kskC1D — ً (@NYGELSARTORIAL) December 7, 2019

Yes Baby Phat is expensive it’s ALWAYS been expensive either buy it or don’t. pic.twitter.com/u9rzocAXFW — Chantrice (@chaantriceB) December 6, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark