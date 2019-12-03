CLOSE
Know Someone In North Carolina Who Needs Heating Assistance?

A portable heater

Source: Nicholas Eveleigh / Getty

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will begin accepting applications through county social services departments for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Households including a person aged 60 or older, or disabled individuals receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services who have a life-threatening or health-related emergency due to a lack of heating, are eligible to sign up for assistance Dec. 2–31, 2019. All eligible households may apply from Jan. 2–March 31, 2020 — or until funds are exhausted.

“This funding can help assist eligible individuals and families with their heating expenses during the winter months,” said David Locklear, Deputy Director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services. “We want to ensure families are healthy and safe during some of the most difficult times of the year.”

The federally funded program helps households with low incomes with a one-time payment made directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of keeping their homes warm.

To apply, individuals should contact their county department of social services(PDF). Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted.

To be eligible, a household must:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
  • Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit; for example:
  • For a household of one, a gross monthly income of $1,353.00.
  • For a family of four, a gross monthly income of $2,790.00.
  • Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts or cash on hand, at or below $2,250
  • Be responsible for their heating cost

For more information on the program and eligibility, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance.

 

