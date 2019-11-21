CLOSE
2 More Indicted In The Shooting Of 9 Yr Old Z’Yon Person

On Monday, a grand jury issued indictments against 21-year-old Dival Magwood and 27-year-old Derrick Lamont Dixon for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 9 yr old Z’Yon Person.

Z’Yon was killed when shots were fired into the vehicle while he and family members were on the way to Pelican’s SnoBalls to get snow cones in Durham.

2 More Indicted In The Shooting Of 9 Yr Old Z’Yon Person  was originally published on thelightnc.com

