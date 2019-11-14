BOGO Deal At Starbucks Today!

Coffee lovers rejoice!
Today only, Starbucks is offering a buy one, get one free deal on beverages size grande or larger. But there is some fine print involved. The deal is only during the hours of 2pm and 7pm. In addition, you need to place your coffee order via the Starbucks app.
The special is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that takes place on select Thursdays.
Today’s special applies to regular drinks and holiday drinks.
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow
20 photos Launch gallery
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow
1. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. NeNe LeaksSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Yara Shahidi in GucciSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Nicole ByerSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. SolangeSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Michelle MitchenorSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. Angela BassettSource:Getty 8 of 20
9.Source:FreddyO.com 9 of 20
10. Beyonce Knowles-CarterSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Loni LoveSource:Courtesy of Ashley Stewart 11 of 20
12. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. RihannaSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Lalah HathawaySource:PJ Rickards 16 of 20
17. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Faithe HermanSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Samira WileySource:Getty 20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark