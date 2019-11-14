BOGO Deal At Starbucks Today!

Coffee lovers rejoice!

Today only, Starbucks is offering a buy one, get one free deal on beverages size grande or larger. But there is some fine print involved. The deal is only during the hours of 2pm and 7pm. In addition, you need to place your coffee order via the Starbucks app.

The special is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that takes place on select Thursdays.

Today’s special applies to regular drinks and holiday drinks.

It's no secret that Black women are amazing. We're brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We're even so dope that even when we didn't invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did. So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like Aja Naomi King, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and more sistas owned the color yellow.

