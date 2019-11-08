CLOSE
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating Model Lauren Wood [PHOTOS]

Sorry ladies but Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly off the market – so, thirst with caution.

The now 27-year-old superstar wide receiver appears to be dating model Lauren Wood after she posted a photo of the two together in bed on his birthday earlier this week. TMZ, of course, got the scoop and says Wood has been spotted at Browns games supporting him and even hanging out with his mom.

Until this week though, their relationship had been rather quiet but leave it to IG and public displays of affection to make it known.

Peep more photos of Lauren after the jump!

