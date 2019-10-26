CLOSE
Free Raleigh Program Teaches Kids To Ride A Bike Without Training Wheels

Children of all ages are invited to bring their bicycles and helmets to participate in the first Learn to Ride a Bike Raleigh at Lions Park Community Center! The event is designed to teach participants basic balancing skills without the use of training wheels in addition to to safe cycling habits. Join us on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to noon for this FREE event that offers volunteer coaching support for youth in an interactive and supportive learning environment.

No advance sign-ups are necessary – just show up ready to have fun! Learn to Ride Raleigh is made possible by Safe Routes to School Wake County, Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources along with support from the Raleigh Police Department and Cary Police Department.

When

  • Nov 16, 2019
  • 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where

  • Lions Park
  • 516 Dennis Avenue
  • Raleigh, NC 27604

For more information, contact

  • Ainsley Worrell, 919-996-2767
