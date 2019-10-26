Free Raleigh Program Teaches Kids To Ride A Bike Without Training Wheels

Children of all ages are invited to bring their bicycles and helmets to participate in the first Learn to Ride a Bike Raleigh at Lions Park Community Center! The event is designed to teach participants basic balancing skills without the use of training wheels in addition to to safe cycling habits. Join us on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to noon for this FREE event that offers volunteer coaching support for youth in an interactive and supportive learning environment.
No advance sign-ups are necessary – just show up ready to have fun! Learn to Ride Raleigh is made possible by Safe Routes to School Wake County, Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources along with support from the Raleigh Police Department and Cary Police Department.
When
- Nov 16, 2019
- 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Where
- Lions Park
- 516 Dennis Avenue
- Raleigh, NC 27604
For more information, contact
- Ainsley Worrell, 919-996-2767
Happy Birthday, Ciara! Here Are 15 Times She Left Us Speechless
1. CIARA AT WORLDPRIDE NYC, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. CIARA AT THE RECORDING ACADEMY AND CLIVE DAVIS' 2019 PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. CIARA AT THE "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE" VIEWING PARTY, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. CIARA AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER'S EMPOWERMENT IN ENTERTAINMENT EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. CIARA AT THE CFDA FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. CIARA AT THE ESSENCE BEAUTY CARNIVAL, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. CIARA AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM" EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. CIARA AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. CIARA AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. CIARA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. CIARA AT HARLEM'S FASHION ROW 12TH ANNUAL FASHION SHOW & STYLE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. CIARA AT THE BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST, 2019Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. CIARA ON THE STREETS OF LA, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. CIARA AT THE BLACK GIRLS ROCK EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. CIARA AT THE 23RD ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
