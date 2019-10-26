Free Raleigh Program Teaches Kids To Ride A Bike Without Training Wheels

Children of all ages are invited to bring their bicycles and helmets to participate in the first Learn to Ride a Bike Raleigh at Lions Park Community Center! The event is designed to teach participants basic balancing skills without the use of training wheels in addition to to safe cycling habits. Join us on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to noon for this FREE event that offers volunteer coaching support for youth in an interactive and supportive learning environment.

No advance sign-ups are necessary – just show up ready to have fun! Learn to Ride Raleigh is made possible by Safe Routes to School Wake County, Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources along with support from the Raleigh Police Department and Cary Police Department.

When

Where

Lions Park

516 Dennis Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27604

For more information, contact

Ainsley Worrell, 919-996-2767



Happy Birthday, Ciara! Here Are 15 Times She Left Us Speechless 15 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Ciara! Here Are 15 Times She Left Us Speechless 1. CIARA AT WORLDPRIDE NYC, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. CIARA AT THE RECORDING ACADEMY AND CLIVE DAVIS' 2019 PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. CIARA AT THE "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE" VIEWING PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. CIARA AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER'S EMPOWERMENT IN ENTERTAINMENT EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. CIARA AT THE CFDA FASHION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. CIARA AT THE ESSENCE BEAUTY CARNIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. CIARA AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM" EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. CIARA AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. CIARA AT THE MET GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. CIARA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. CIARA AT HARLEM'S FASHION ROW 12TH ANNUAL FASHION SHOW & STYLE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. CIARA AT THE BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST, 2019 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. CIARA ON THE STREETS OF LA, 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. CIARA AT THE BLACK GIRLS ROCK EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. CIARA AT THE 23RD ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Ciara! Here Are 15 Times She Left Us Speechless Happy Birthday, Ciara! Here Are 15 Times She Left Us Speechless [caption id="attachment_3062162" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty[/caption] Ciara has come a long way from her “My Goodies” days. The singer, dancer, sometimes model, and mother of two has trailblazed her way through the entertainment industry. You will often see her on the cover of somebody’s major magazine, or fashionably posing on the red carpet of a high-profile event. This Texas-native beauty moved all the way up like the Jeffersons. Ciara has managed to reinvent her career time and time again. Her music and killer dance moves is what got her on the scene, but her strong sense of fashion is what keeps her there. She is often the fashion fixture of the red carpet. No matter the event, Ciara shuts it down in something daring, jaw-dropping, and unique to her. Over the years, Ciara showed us that things can only get sexier after motherhood. Although her style has evolved into a more mature version of her, she's never let go of that inner sexy Scorpio. In honor of of Ciara’s 34th birthday, we’re revisiting the 15 times Ciara left us speechless in 2019.

