McDonald’s Wants To Predict What You Want To Eat At Their Drive-Thru

Well, here’s a tech development that we didn’t see coming.
In the decline of fast food sales, McDonald’s is taking an Amazon-like approach to selling you Big Macs, fries and nuggets. In the way that Amazon suggests items you might like or might want to buy to accompany a product you’ve already selected for purchase, McDonald’s wants to suggest food items for you.
The fast food chain would suggest food items on the digital drive-thru board based on their popularity, the time of day or even the weather. On a hot day, the board might suggest a cold beverage instead of a coffee. At the end of your order, the board will suggest additional food items that might encourage you to purchase more food.
Some locations will scan your license tag and suggest food items based on your previous orders.
21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet
