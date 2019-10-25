CLOSE
National
HomeNational

McDonald’s Wants To Predict What You Want To Eat At Their Drive-Thru

Logo

Source: McDonalds / McDonalds

Well, here’s a tech development that we didn’t see coming.

In the decline of fast food sales, McDonald’s is taking an Amazon-like approach to selling you Big Macs, fries and nuggets. In the way that Amazon suggests items you might like or might want to buy to accompany a product you’ve already selected for purchase, McDonald’s wants to suggest food items for you.

The fast food chain would suggest food items on the digital drive-thru board based on their popularity, the time of day or even the weather. On a hot day, the board might suggest a cold beverage instead of a coffee. At the end of your order, the board will suggest additional food items that might encourage you to purchase more food.

Some locations will scan your license tag and suggest food items based on your previous orders.

 

 

"Eclipsed" Opening Night

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

Continue reading 21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong’o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

In a competitive industry like acting, it can be hard to make real friends in Hollywood. Well, not for Black Panther actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o. The two may have acted in the Hollywood blockbuster together, but their friendship surpasses that. Nyong'o also lent her acting skills to Danai Gurira's play Eclipsed. Gurira showed up for Lupita Nyong'o's caricature unveiling. It's great to see how the two support each other and genuinely enjoy each others' company. We love seeing them on the red carpet together and the open affection they show each other. Keep on clicking to see 21 photos of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o showing each other love on the red carpet and beyond! These are so cute!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Automation , Drive-Thru , mcdonald's

Videos
Latest
Working Mom: How To Deal With “Depression Season”
 5 hours ago
10.25.19
In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama…
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero…
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
It’s Can Food Day At The NC State…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
7 items
7 Celebrities Who Can’t Swim
 2 days ago
10.23.19
4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Hip-Hop History: Fat Joe Remembers Passing On Eminem’s…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close