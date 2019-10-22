CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Get Ready For The Rocky Mount Food Truck Invasion This Weekend!!

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

The inaugural Downtown Rocky Mount Food Truck Invasion, sponsored by the city of Rocky Mount’s Community and Business Development Department, will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 4-9 p.m., rain or shine.

Food Truck , Invasion , Rocky Mount

Videos
Latest
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2020 Major Artist Announced!
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 7 hours ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 7 hours ago
10.22.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 7 hours ago
10.22.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 7 hours ago
10.22.19
Wendy Williams Addresses “Very Tough Year” While Accepting…
 7 hours ago
10.22.19
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 8 hours ago
10.22.19
Whitney Houston Performing
The Outrage! ‘Rolling Stone’ Lists Elvis As #3…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
LisaRaye Explains How Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 1 day ago
10.21.19
To Be Black & Lit: 10 HBCU Homecoming…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Are You Here For A ‘Clueless’ Reboot With…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close