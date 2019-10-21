The Outrage! ‘Rolling Stone’ Lists Elvis As #3 Best Singer Ever; Whitney Houston Is #34????

When a list comes out titled “Top 100 Singers Of All Time,” there are some names that you expect to be, you know, at the top. But this TRASH list published by Rolling Stone has us scratching our heads and giving the side-eye to the “panel of 179 experts” who ranked the vocalists.

In what world is Elvis Presley the #3 best singer OF ALL TIME???? How is this possible when Whitney Houston existed? And Gladys Knight? And Luther Vandross? And Patti LaBelle? HOW????

Bob Dylan is #7? Really? Ahead of Donny Hathaway, who is only #49????

AND FOR THE LOVE OF GOD HOW IS LUTHER VANDROSS #54 ON THIS LIST? SOMEBODY CALL THE POLICE AND THE FBI. THE OUTRAGE! THE LIES!!

Take a look at this mess.

Rolling Stone Magazine list of Top 100 Singers of All Time. Thoughts?https://t.co/nq2WAOnUsq pic.twitter.com/JnGCBgd5CO — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) October 20, 2019

