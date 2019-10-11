CLOSE
Check Out The Local Artist Fall Arts Fair In Raleigh

In Glowing Colours of Autumn

Do you love supporting local artists? Get an early start on your holiday shopping and buy gifts for yourself and others from wonderful local artists at the Fall Arts Fair.

Join us for this FREE outdoor event on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

The Fall Arts Fair showcases the work of jewelers, potters, painters, printmakers, bookmakers, glass artists, fiber artists and more who participate in Pullen and Sertoma Arts Centers’ programs. A fun outing for the whole family, visitors can enjoy participating in a variety of hands on art activities and watching demonstrations by Sertoma Arts Center’s instructors.

When:

  • Nov 02, 2019
  • 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Where:

  • Fred Fletcher Park
  • 820 Clay Street
  • Raleigh, NC 27605

 

