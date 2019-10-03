Evans Metropolitan AME Zion Church is one of the oldest black churches in Fayetteville.

On Monday police said someone sprayed “KKK you next” on the monument located in the courtyard of the church at 301 N Cool Spring Street.

Andrew Caldwell, 33, of Fayetteville was found and charged with ethnic intimidation.

Caldwell will appear in court in November.

Read more at ABC11.com (source)

Fayetteville Man Charged With Defacing Church Monument was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: