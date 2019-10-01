Check Out The Rundown Of New Food Items Headed To This Year’s State Fair

Get ready! Get Set! Let’s eat!!

This year’s North Carolina State Fair is shaping up to be a huge selection of culinary delights. In addition to the old favorites, the fair is welcoming lots of new cuisine choices!

Baketo Pizza Pie Baguettaboutit Keto-friendly meat crust 6-inch personal size pizza pies with only 5 carbs! Topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, green olives, avocado & pizza sauce.

Billies Broccoli and Cheese Billies Baked Potatoes Baked potato piled high with broccoli and a creamy cheese sauce.

Billies Chili and Cheese Billies Baked Potatoes Baked potato overflowing with chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Billies Special Billies Baked Potatoes Baked potato topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, chives and crispy bacon.

Billies Veggie Billies Baked Potatoes Baked potato stuffed with a zesty vegetable medley.

The Sloppy Pig Bubba’s Bacon A sloppy joe like you’ve never seen before! Texas Toast smothered in our sloppy joe mix and covered in cheese sauce. We’ve topped this one with our signature bacon crumbles because everything’s better with bacon!

Deep Fried Garlic Cheese Curds The Cheese Curd Shack Deep fried garlic cheese curds: if you love garlic bread, you’ll LOVE these!

The Chickenator Chef’s D’Lites Golden fried chicken breast between two honey butter buns. Topped with pepper jack cheese and crispy bacon, drizzled with a zesty honey sauce.

Sloppy Mac Tater Skins Chester’s Gators and Taters Loaded sloppy joe mac & cheese potato skins topped with bacon, jalapenos and ranch.

Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl Cool Runnings Jamaican Jerk chicken served in a bowl with rice, peas, plantains, mango salsa.

Roasted Pumpkin Spice Corn Douglas Farms Roasted corn dipped in butter, rolled in brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

Reeses Donut F&W Concessions Hand-cut yeast raised donut covered in creamy chocolate frosting, topped with chopped peanuts, chunks of Reeses peanut butter cups and sprinkled with mini reeses pieces. Can be topped with delicious soft serve ice cream and hot fudge!

JoCo HoHo Fat Boys BBQ North Carolina jalapeno stuffed with cheese and brisket, wrapped and deep fried, served on a stick!

Chicken Corn Fritters Gobblin’ Gourmet Fabulous fritters! Chicken, corn, seasoning, batter, deep fried and served with green mole sauce or maple syrup dip.

Fried Rum Runners Gobblin’ Gourmet Rum Balls (a medley of ingredients including coconut & rum), surrounded by a pastry batter, deep fried and served with rum flavored dip. No alcohol content after frying, only flavor!

Crack-n-Cheese® Stuffed Turkey Leg Hickory Tree BBQ Crack-n-Cheese® stuffed into a fall-off-the-bone smoked turkey leg . Crack-n-Cheese® consists of hickory smoked turkey bbq, homemade mac & cheese and our signature sauce topped with turkey cracklins.

Campfire on a Stick Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken Mini pancakes layered with toasted marshmallows covered in chocolate with a graham cracker topping.

Stuffed Cubano Baguette La Farm Bakery North Carolina branded stuffed baguette with pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, bread & butter pickles and a sweet ham with a spinach garlic, cilantro and lime Cubano sauce.

Red Velvet Cheese Enchilada Funnel Cake Mediterranean Grill Delicious savory red velvet funnel cake topped with cheese and enchilada sauces.

Greek Gyro Pie Minneapple Pie A reimagining of the Greek gyro, our pie is packed with feisty feta, tomatoes and onions and fried in our signature flaky crust.

Loaded Lamb Nachos Neomonde Shawarma spiced ground lamb simmered with onions on a bed of Neomonde Baking pita chips and topped with fresh pico, feta cheese and harissa yogurt sauce.

Pumpkin Spice Hushpuppy w/ Pumpkin Spice Glaze Old North State Kitchen Hushpuppy with pureed pumpkin and spices served with a drizzle of pumpkin spice sugar glaze.

Deep Fried Olives Old Style Foods Stuffed olives on a stick deep fried in a crispy batter.

Cookie Dough Milkshake Old Style Foods Homemade gourmet cookie dough combined with ice cream to make a tasty treat!

Smores Cookie Dough Cone Old Style Foods Homemade smores cookie dough served in a cone.

Cookie Dough Cone Old Style Foods Homemade gourmet cookie dough served in a cone.

Party Under the Sea Party in a Pita Delicious fried flounder served in a crispy pita bowl with fresh salad, topped with zesty taratour dressing – add fries for extra fun!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine Poutine Gourmet Crispy double-fried french fries, fresh cheese curds and a savory brown gravy covered with crispy bacon, chicken and a ranch drizzle!

Candied Apple Hushpuppy w/ Cheerwine Sugar Glaze Ragin Cajun Hushpuppy with chunky cinnamon apple sauce, cinnamon and Cheerwine with a Cheerwine and powdered sugar glaze.

Pineapple Dole Whip Tropical Delights Our Pineapple Dole Whip is a soft serve dairy-free frozen dessert made with exclusively vegan ingredients and is gluten free. This smooth, tropical treat is the original Dole soft serve flavor craved around the world!

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Eggroll Woody’s Wing Wagon Hickory smoked crispy pork belly with shredded rainbow veggie blend, topped with Korean BBQ sauce, deep fried in an eggroll wrap

