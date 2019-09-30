CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

We Dare You To Find A Cuter Video On The Internet

24478390

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

This viral video of a laughing baby working on letters with his dad is exactly the kind of content you need on a Monday. We hope you laugh as much as we did!

 

 

2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards After Party

20 Times Niecy Nash's Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!!!

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Niecy Nash's Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!!!

Continue reading 20 Times Niecy Nash’s Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!!!

20 Times Niecy Nash's Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!!!

[caption id="attachment_3059878" align="alignleft" width="830"] Source: Charley Gallay / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash is one of the most versatile actresses in the game right now. It's also not a secret how amazing the 49-year-old's body is and just how snatched her damn waist is. Nash, who got remarried in 2012 to Jay Tucker, says the secret to her weight loss was being in love--and how that made her want to revamp her diet and workouts. "I didn't start out about weight loss. I was very tired and my energy was low," the mother-of-three once told Us Weekly. "This is my second go-around in love, so I want to make sure I'll be around to enjoy it." With the help of nutritionist Stacy Gibson, Niecy learned the power of portion control, clean eating and juicing. That, and she has a partner who helps motivate her! https://www.instagram.com/p/BIyA-MBhNUj/?utm_source=ig_embed   Well, all that hard work clearly paid off! So to celebrate her success, on and off the screen, here are 20 times the Emmy nominee's snatched waist has given us utter life!!!!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

laughing baby

Videos
Latest
African children playing in day care center
We Dare You To Find A Cuter Video…
 2 hours ago
09.30.19
US singer Jennifer Hudson poses at Publi
Whew! Jennifer Hudson Went Back To Her Church…
 2 hours ago
09.30.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…
 3 hours ago
09.30.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 3 hours ago
09.30.19
Press Play: ‘The Read’ Drops A Teaser Trailer…
 3 hours ago
09.30.19
Eddie Murphy Can’t Stand “Ignorant” Material From ‘Raw’…
 4 hours ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 4 hours ago
09.30.19
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Wu-Tang American Saga: Here’s The Real Story Behind…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harrassed On…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
NC Woman Leaves Infant In Hot Car
 3 days ago
09.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close