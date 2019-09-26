CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing Lela Rochon’s Husband On Wendy Show [VIDEO]

Nicole Murphy, 51, appeared on The Wendy Williams Show today to tell her story behind the smooch that ran Lela Rochon off the internet temporarily. As far as her having a full-on affair, Murphy says “trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

SEE ALSO: Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua [PHOTOS]

A lot of people had the impression that Murphy was a friend of Lela’s according to a statement released on her behalf and she clarified that that was a lie. “I did not put out that statement,” she revealed. “I did not release that statement, Wendy.” Nicole still seems embarrassed over the incident but she pulled it together to look into the camera and apologize to Lela publicly.

SEE ALSO: LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It” [VIDEO]

Hit play to hear it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing Lela Rochon’s Husband On Wendy Show [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Rapsody Talks Discusses New Album ‘Eve’, Musical Influences+…
 2 hours ago
09.26.19
Oprah Opens Up About Her Bad Case Of…
 2 hours ago
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…
 2 hours ago
09.26.19
Are You A Brow Pomade, Brow Powder, Or…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Samuel L Jackson Signs On To Be First…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Nick Cannon Gets New Daytime Talk Show Set…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Me & You: Cassie, Fiancée Alex Fine Wed
 4 hours ago
09.26.19
NC Man Goes On Trial After Murder Of…
 21 hours ago
09.25.19
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 22 hours ago
09.25.19
Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Bob Marley Did Not Die For…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
18 items
19 Times Will Smith’s Handsome Caught Our Eye…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close