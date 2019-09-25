“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Childhood Cancer

Local
| 09.25.19
Dismiss
St. Jude Patients

Source: St. Jude / Radio One

It’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Bell from St. Jude Research Hospital was our guest.

Heaven forbids that your child is diagnosed with cancer but there are families who are going through that right now.

Dr. Bell gives us first hand advice on what questions to ask and steps to take if your child is diagnosed.  Is this a death sentence and how much research is being done to help the kids?

Listen as Dr. Bell talks with Melissa Wade during her Working Mom Wednesday segment presented by:

BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

About Dr. Bell:

Jessica Bell, MD
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
301 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28204
Office (704)384-1900
Fax (704)384-1919
Medical School:
Wake Forest University
(2002)
Internship:
University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2003
Residency:
University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2005
Fellowship:
University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2008
Board Certifications:
Pediatrics
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Childhood Cancer was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
NC Man Goes On Trial After Murder Of…
 3 hours ago
09.25.19
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 4 hours ago
09.25.19
Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her…
 7 hours ago
09.25.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Bob Marley Did Not Die For…
 7 hours ago
09.25.19
18 items
19 Times Will Smith’s Handsome Caught Our Eye…
 8 hours ago
09.25.19
20 items
‘Mixed-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter Is Living Her Best…
 8 hours ago
09.25.19
How To Treat Your Skin Before And After…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Will Smith To Play Harlem…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
Laila Ali Is Being Sued By The Elderly…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
40 items
Here’s What Black Twitter Will Be Wearing, Drinking…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
Despite All Of Her Famous Friends, Taraji P.…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
Jidenna Haggling At A Senegalese Market Is Proof…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
House Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be Anyone’s Token
 1 day ago
09.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close