It’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Bell from St. Jude Research Hospital was our guest.

Heaven forbids that your child is diagnosed with cancer but there are families who are going through that right now.

Dr. Bell gives us first hand advice on what questions to ask and steps to take if your child is diagnosed. Is this a death sentence and how much research is being done to help the kids?

Listen as Dr. Bell talks with Melissa Wade during her Working Mom Wednesday segment presented by:

BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

About Dr. Bell:

Jessica Bell, MD

St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

301 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28204

Office (704)384-1900

Fax (704)384-1919

Medical School:

Wake Forest University

(2002)

Internship:

University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2003

Residency:

University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2005

Fellowship:

University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2008

Board Certifications:

Pediatrics

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Childhood Cancer was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: