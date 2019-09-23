Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The Planet Saturn On YouTube?

In case you missed it, Terrence Howard had an interesting conversation on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy’s. We’re not sure what EXACTLY he was talking about, but it was something about Pythagoras and questioning where straight lines come from and something about creating the planet Saturn on Youtube without gravity.

Yeah.

Maybe it will make sense to you if you watch the clip. Or not.

Side note: Props to the interviewers who did their best to pull something useful out of this conversation about the flower of life.

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6NBilrkFM0 — StephenGlickman (@StephenGlickman) September 23, 2019

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party 15 photos Launch gallery Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party 1. REGINA KING Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. REGINA KING Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. BRESHA WEBB Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. BRESHA WEBB Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. RETTA Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. RETTA Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. GABRIELLE DENNIS Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. GABRIELLE DENNIS Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. NIKA KING Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. NIKA KING Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. NIKA KING Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. QUINTA BRUNSON Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. QUINTA BRUNSON Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party After the show is the after party! The 2019 Emmy Awards are an event in itself, but that doesn't mean the party stops there! Post event, HBO threw an Emmys after party and we're checking out our favorite looks from Black celebrities. Some of our favorite HBO stars from shows like Euphoria and Insecure stepped out in style. We were also loving our plus size sisters looks! Bresha Webb attended in a leopard dress (but we're sure she's not on the prowl for Drake). Check out all our favorite fashion and beauty looks from the after party! Which ones are your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark