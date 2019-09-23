CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The Planet Saturn On YouTube?

Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2015' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

In case you missed it, Terrence Howard had an interesting conversation on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy’s. We’re not sure what EXACTLY he was talking about, but it was something about Pythagoras and questioning where straight lines come from and something about creating the planet Saturn on Youtube without gravity.

Yeah.

Maybe it will make sense to you if you watch the clip. Or not.

Side note: Props to the interviewers who did their best to pull something useful out of this conversation about the flower of life.

 

 

HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Arrivals

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party

15 photos Launch gallery

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party

Continue reading Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Party

After the show is the after party! The 2019 Emmy Awards are an event in itself, but that doesn't mean the party stops there! Post event, HBO threw an Emmys after party and we're checking out our favorite looks from Black celebrities. Some of our favorite HBO stars from shows like Euphoria and Insecure stepped out in style. We were also loving our plus size sisters looks! Bresha Webb attended in a leopard dress (but we're sure she's not on the prowl for Drake). Check out all our favorite fashion and beauty looks from the after party! Which ones are your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Emmys , Terrence Howard

Videos
Latest
Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2015' - Arrivals
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 1 hour ago
09.23.19
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
27 items
Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
10-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral For Posting Video Celebrating…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
 3 days ago
09.21.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close