Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The Planet Saturn On YouTube?

In case you missed it, Terrence Howard had an interesting conversation on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy’s. We’re not sure what EXACTLY he was talking about, but it was something about Pythagoras and questioning where straight lines come from and something about creating the planet Saturn on Youtube without gravity.
Yeah.
Maybe it will make sense to you if you watch the clip. Or not.
Side note: Props to the interviewers who did their best to pull something useful out of this conversation about the flower of life.
