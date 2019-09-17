CLOSE
North Carolina Cheerleading Squad On Probation After Posing With Trump Sign

Source: Image Source / Getty

Members of a North Carolina cheerleading squad has learned the hard way that their school district doesn’t allow political ads at school events. The Stanly County high schoolers posed with a Trump 2020 flag before a football game.

 

A statement from Stanly County schools stated:

“We are currently investigating this matter but as of this morning we have determined this was not an act planned or endorsed by the school or its staff. A student attending the event brought the flag into the game, which was not present when entering the gate. The picture was taken prior to the event starting. Stanly County Schools respects the rights of its students, staff and visitors to express their opinions in a respectful manner on their own time, however, Stanly County Board of Education policy prohibits the display or distribution of political advertisements on campus or at school events. Further, Stanly County Schools never makes political campaign endorsements. These policies ensure that all students, staff and visitors are able to attend school events in an environment that promotes students and not a particular political viewpoint. Stanly County Schools’ investigation into this matter is ongoing and we will take appropriate action as necessary to ensure Board of Education policy is followed in the future.”

 

