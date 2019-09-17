Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift will give fans, behind the scenes look at the creation of Queen Bey’s Lion King album. The special aired on ABC.

Related Stories:

Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly

Same Sis: LightSkinKeisha Credits Beyonce As Her Biggest Inspiration! [VIDEO]

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Beyonce TV Special Reveals Family Time With The Carters was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: