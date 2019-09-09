CLOSE
Bahamian Victims Of Hurricane Dorian Not Allowed Into U.S. Without Visas…Many Removed From Ferry

Hundreds of victims of Hurricane Dorian were anxious to leave the storm-ravaged Bahamas via ferry en route to the United States. Many of them did not make it. About 100 people attempting to travel to the United States were told that they would not be allowed to enter the United States without a visa. The ferry company is blaming customs, while customs is blaming the ferry company.

 

 

