Bahamian Victims Of Hurricane Dorian Not Allowed Into U.S. Without Visas…Many Removed From Ferry

Hundreds of victims of Hurricane Dorian were anxious to leave the storm-ravaged Bahamas via ferry en route to the United States. Many of them did not make it. About 100 people attempting to travel to the United States were told that they would not be allowed to enter the United States without a visa. The ferry company is blaming customs, while customs is blaming the ferry company.
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Black Girls Rock!
16 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Black Girls Rock!
1. CIARASource:Getty 1 of 16
2. CIARASource:Getty 2 of 16
3. CIARASource:Getty 3 of 16
4. H.E.R.Source:Getty 4 of 16
5. H.E.R.Source:Getty 5 of 16
6. SKAI JACKSONSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. SKAI JACKSONSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. ANGELA BASSETTSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. ANGELA BASSETTSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. LIL MAMASource:Getty 10 of 16
11. LIL MAMASource:Getty 11 of 16
12. LIL MAMASource:Getty 12 of 16
13. LIL MAMASource:Getty 13 of 16
14. ERYKAH BADUSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. ERYKAH BADUSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark