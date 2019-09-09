For 52 years Bishop Marvin Sapp has lived in, built a life, career and church, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Now, he’s preparing to move to Fort Worth, Texas. This Sunday, September 15, he’ll take over as the Senior Pastor of Chosen Vessel Cathedral.

He says he decided to make this move because, “sometimes it’s just time for change.” Current Senior Pastor Richard Young called Sapp and asked if he would consider taking over the church when he retired. Sapp says he prayed about it and “sought the Lord about it” and decided to take the opportunity.

He’s ready and excited for his “fresh start.” The best way he could explain it is that “you do have to know when seasons change and you’ve got to be open to that.”

Bishop Marvin Sapp Talks About His Big Move To Texas [LISTEN] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

