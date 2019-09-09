CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Deputies Searching For Man Who Stabbed Wife, 3 Children

Crime scene tape in front of fingerprint

Source: David McGlynn / Getty

The Wake County Sheriff’s office is searching for 54-year old Carl Barkley. He’s accused of stabbing his wife,age 53 and three children ages 23,22 and 16 on Gamble Drive. Barkely fled the scene in a blue Ford F-150 with license plate PJX-7909.

The victims were all rushed to WakeMed for treatment, where the 16-year-old and 22-year-old were in critical condition. The other two family members were stable condition.

According to the spokesperson, the family ran to two neighbors’ homes for help.

If you have any information related to this incident, including Carl Barkley’s whereabouts, contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Must Read:

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 1, Terri Lee Freeman & The National Civil Rights Museum

children , sheriff , Stabbing , Wake County , wife

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Kevin Hart Gaslighting Lil Nas X Wasn’t The…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Ludacris Donates $100K To Bahamas Relief Efforts!!
 3 days ago
09.06.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight,…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 4 days ago
09.05.19
WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian…
 4 days ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 4 days ago
09.05.19
Flu Cases Reported At NCSU
 4 days ago
09.05.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 4 days ago
09.05.19
Justine Skye Stuns In Purple For West Indian…
 4 days ago
09.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close