Deputies Searching For Man Who Stabbed Wife, 3 Children

The Wake County Sheriff’s office is searching for 54-year old Carl Barkley. He’s accused of stabbing his wife,age 53 and three children ages 23,22 and 16 on Gamble Drive. Barkely fled the scene in a blue Ford F-150 with license plate PJX-7909.

The victims were all rushed to WakeMed for treatment, where the 16-year-old and 22-year-old were in critical condition. The other two family members were stable condition.

According to the spokesperson, the family ran to two neighbors’ homes for help.

If you have any information related to this incident, including Carl Barkley’s whereabouts, contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

