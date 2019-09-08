CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Motivational Moment

Be water my friend

Source: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty

Good Morning Foxy Fam!

Birthday Shouts: Actor Larenz Tate, singer, rapper Wiz Khalifa, civil rights activist Ruby Bridges and politician Bernie Sanders.

“We are afraid of not knowing what comes next, and so we make our lives predictable. Don’t be afraid of what comes next. You’ll be okay.”

Read Also:

#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 1, Terri Lee Freeman & The National Civil Rights Museum

Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A ‘Fat Millennial Mammy’

Follow Foxy107/104 on FB, IG, Twitter and YouTube.

motivational moment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Kevin Hart Gaslighting Lil Nas X Wasn’t The…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Ludacris Donates $100K To Bahamas Relief Efforts!!
 2 days ago
09.06.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight,…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 3 days ago
09.05.19
WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian…
 3 days ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 3 days ago
09.05.19
Flu Cases Reported At NCSU
 3 days ago
09.05.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 3 days ago
09.05.19
Justine Skye Stuns In Purple For West Indian…
 3 days ago
09.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close