Candidate Forum for 2019 Municipal Election In Durham

Networking in Color- Business Card Exchange

Source: Networking in action / Thinkstock

Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain for the first of two Candidate Forums for the upcoming 2019 Municipal Election. The first forum presents candidates running in the primary election for mayor, and three city council seats.

Bring your questions and meet the candidates face-to-face.

To Register click Here

What: Candidate Forum for Durham Municipal Primary Election

When: September 19, 2019 (Thursday)

Where: Phoenix Event Center ▪ 810 Fayetteville Street ▪ Suite 101 ▪ Durham NC

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Cost: FREE

Contact: Denise Hester, Chair of Communications Committee at 919-624-9473

